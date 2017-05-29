 Skip Nav
Ice Cream Nail Art Is the Sweetest Manicure Trend of Summer

The only thing that could possibly bring you more happiness than biting into a smooth, creamy scoop of ice cream on a sweltering Summer day . . . is doing it with matching nail art. If you love ice cream as much as we do, then there's nothing wrong with a little dessert fanfare. We searched Instagram for the most creative interpretations of this sweet theme, and the results looked pretty delicious . . .

Nail ArtSummer BeautyIce CreamNails
