10 Fall Beauty Mistakes You're Probably Making — and How to Fix Them
This Eyelash Jewelry From Etsy Makes You Look Like a Sugarplum Fairy
NYX Has a Secret Sale Going On — and We Found Your Way In
K-Beauty Brand Innisfree Has Arrived in the US — Here's What to Buy

Innisfree has finally opened its doors in the United States, and skincare enthusiasts are thrilled to try out the famous Korean-beauty brand. The natural-ingredient-focused line has been around in Asia since 2000 and quickly gained popularity due to its effective products and reasonable prices.

Another perk of the brand is the company's commitment to the environment. The brand formulates its skincare products with 80 percent natural ingredients derived responsibly, and you can even drop off all of your empty Innisfree containers at one of its stores (or soon on its website)!

The ingredient-focused brand has different lines devoted to skin-benefiting ingredients like volcanic clay, green tea, and sea salt. Like many K-beauty brands, it sells a plethora of sheet masks for every skin concern and encourages its customers to use one a day for beautiful skin.

We're pumped about this launch and hope this is the first step toward getting some of the brand's limited-edition products from abroad sold stateside.

Read on to find out which of the Innisfree products you should try ASAP.

Innisfree It's Real Squeeze Mask
Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Serum With Green Tea Seed
Innisfree Matte Full Cover Cushion
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mousse Mask With Super Volcanic Cluster
Innisfree Youth-Enriched Cream With Orchid
