 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Swatching Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow Right Now
Summer Beauty
Is Your Sunscreen Safe? You Better Read This Before You Apply
Urban Decay
See How Hot Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette Looks on Different Skin Tones
Nostalgia
Lizzie McGuire's Butterfly Hair Clips Are Back and Better Than They Were in the '90s
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Swatching Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow Right Now

Whenever a brand drops anything new, the first thing we want to see are the swatches. Swatching has changed the makeup game, and a lot of people (me included) refuse to buy a new product without seeing a swatch or review first. These strips of color on a forearm or a lip tell beauty bloggers and subbies (re: subscribers) alike whether a new palette, collection, or launch is worth the money and attention.

Related
You've Never Seen Glitter Highlighter Swatches This Bright Before

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty InstagramsMakeup TrendSwatchesBeauty TrendsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Instagram Drag Queen Makeup
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Kat Von D Rose Lipstick Swatches
Swatches
This Makeup Artist Used Kat Von D Lipstick to Create a Floral Swatch Masterpiece
by Emily Orofino
Frida Kahlo Eye Makeup Art
Art
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Beauty Products For Music Festival Camping
Summer Beauty
15 Beauty Products You Should Pack For Bonnaroo
by Nancy Einhart
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds