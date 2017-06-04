Everything We Know About Jaclyn Hill's Morphe Palette So Far

Update: Though the palette was supposed to launch in March, Jaclyn has shared that the palette is finally coming this June and will contain 35 new shadows with new textures. "This palette has several different formulas to create any eye look you desire!" she said in a post to Instagram. She added, "This will be launching end of June. I will give you the exact launch date on June 5th." Stay tuned for updates on this product's debut!

Original story: Following the success of her previous collections with Becca Cosmetics and Morphe, Jaclyn Hill is back with another supercharged collaboration that has left the beauty industry buzzing. On Jan. 20, the makeup artist officially announced she would be releasing a palette with Morphe, which she has previously worked with on a line of brushes.

In an Instagram post, Jaclyn said she has been working on the palette for two years and it will finally become available this March, adding, "I was SO picky with the pigmentation, application & blend-ability. Our goal was to create something high quality with an affordable price." While Jaclyn has yet to divulge all of the details surrounding the palette, she did take to Snapchat to swatch some of the shades and reveal the logo design. It has been reported that the palette will offer a whopping 35 shades.

Following the news, some sleuthing fans saw that a bakery based in California's San Fernando Valley — where Morphe is also headquartered — created a cake inspired by the highly anticipated palette. While the cake does have a note from Jaclyn inscribed on it, Jaclyn later clarified that her palette does not look like the cake.

Jaclyn also recently shared pictures from a promotional shoot with her Snapchat followers. It appears that the shoot was in honor of the palette, as she made sure to conceal any of the products used on set. Then, on Feb. 1, Jaclyn unveiled one particular shadow that will double as a highlighter. We will continue to update this story as it continues to develop, but in the meantime, scroll ahead for a sneak peek.