This Makeup Brand Has the Brightest Eye Colors Ever — and We Love It!
This Makeup Brand Has the Brightest Eye Colors Ever — and We Love It!

Sexy, neutral eyes are totally in right now, and we get it. Who can pass up a pale pink and brown eye shadow with dramatic lashes or a fierce wing? Not us. Even though we're totally here for the neutral eye, we're making a case for bright colors and experimental eye looks for Summer 2017. If you're wondering where to go for pigmented, buttery bright shadows, check out Juvia's Place, an indie brand with pigmented shadows you have to see to believe.

We recently reported that Juvia's Place dropped a new palette, and even though there aren't any mesmerizing eye looks (yet), we've rounded up some of our faves from its previous collections. Juvia's palettes are known for its eye-popping brights, but it also carries a palette with neutral colors ($25) that is perfect for everyday wear (even though blue eye shadow at the PTA meeting is totally acceptable because you do you, boo).

Keep reading for some fire looks from past palettes.

