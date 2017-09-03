What It's Really Like to Get Hair Extensions

In just one afternoon, my hair went from short bob to mermaid long. No, I didn't develop Disney-level magic powers or turn into Beyoncé; I got head-turning extensions.

When RPZL, a new hair extension and blowout bar in New York, offered to let me try a new type of hair extensions, I jumped at the chance. I've had long hair in the past, but I'm currently in the process of growing out a pixie cut, and it is trying my patience.

So I opted for RPZL Next, which uses ultrasonic waves to bond keratin attachments to your actual hair. Like heat-applied keratin extensions, RPZL Next lasts at least three months, but unlike tape extensions, they're attached via individual wefts rather than in strips.

If you, too, are having growing-out woes, or if you just want to add body to already-long locks, you might want keratin-bonded extensions. Here's a step-by-step breakdown of what you can expect from the process.