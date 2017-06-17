6/17/17 6/17/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips Korean Beauty Travel Tips Travel Beauty Secrets From a Korean Flight Attendant June 17, 2017 by Charlotte Cho 391 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Charlotte Cho is the editor in chief of K-beauty content site The Klog, which is dedicated to covering the innovative and fascinating world — and products — of South Korea. We are delighted to share her insights as a contributing editor on POPSUGAR Beauty. As someone who travels round-trip from New York to Seoul three or four times a year, I think of myself as a pretty skin-savvy frequent flier. But my in-flight skin game pales (literally) in comparison to those of the ever-poised flight attendants of Korean Air. How they can spend 12 hours serving ginger ales in heels at 10,000 feet and still manage to look like dewy perfection on arrival was beyond me. So I reached out to Y.M. Song, a flight attendant and 10-year veteran of Korean Air who's clocked in thousands of in-flight hours with nary a pore in sight. Here, she spills all the skin secrets of the industry. Shop Brands Amore Pacific 1 Mists Are Everything Flight attendants are so busy tending to the needs of the passengers, Song says, that there are only two or three chances in a 12-hour flight to do their own makeup or skin care. So the most efficient way to get skin hydrated quickly is to mist at every opportunity. This most popular spritzer is aerosol-free and carry-on-friendly. AmorePacific Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System ($35) Amore Pacific AMOREPACIFIC MOISTURE BOUND Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System $35 from Sephora Buy Now See more Amore Pacific Face Moisturizers 2 Don't Be Shy About Sheet-Masking According to Song, "It's normal to see at least one or two Korean passengers sheet-masking to and from Seoul on international and domestic flights. No one really bats an eye." In other words, yes, you may look like a freak, but no one's going to think you actually are one. On long flights, pack two or three. Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Hydro-Gel Mask ($6) Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Hydro-Gel Mask $6 from sokoglam.com Buy Now 3 Cushion Compacts > Foundation Cushion compacts from Hera and Iope have consistently been the go-to options for Korean flight attendants — the coverage is natural and, most importantly, the formula is hydrating. But according to Song, there's a new cushion that's starting to gain popularity with the cabin crew: Age 20's Essence Cover Pact. "There is always something new to try because we're always sharing our beauty tips," she says. Age 20's Essence Cover Pact ($47) Age 20's Essence Cover Pact $47 from amazon.com Buy Now 4 Always Use Sunscreen Sun exposure on a plane isn't your typical sun exposure — it's much worse. The sun's rays are stronger the higher up in altitude you climb, and skin can be damaged in a shorter window of time. So no matter how pretty the view, keep the windows down and make sure you apply (and reapply) sunscreen. It's more important now than ever. Neogen Day-Light Protection Sun Screen ($30) Neogen Day-Light Protection Sun Screen $30 from sokoglam.com Buy Now 5 Nothing Beats Beauty Sleep Never skimp on good old-fashioned shut-eye. Song and her crew rest up at their hotel before their next flight, with periods of sheet-masking to get their skin hydrated and nourished before takeoff. Maybe no one ever got their best night of sleep on a plane, but try to doze off anyway — it helps pass the time, and it helps keep your skin fresh. Trust me — catching a few in-the-air zzz's is the one beauty trick flight attendants envy you for. Take advantage (and ask for another blanket if you want — the service is out of this world). Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask ($39) DERMSTORE Face Masks Pure Silk Sleep Mask $45 from DERMSTORE Buy Now See more DERMSTORE Face Masks Pin It! Beauty TipsBeauty ShoppingTravel TipsSkin Care