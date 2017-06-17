Travel Beauty Secrets From a Korean Flight Attendant

Charlotte Cho is the editor in chief of K-beauty content site The Klog, which is dedicated to covering the innovative and fascinating world — and products — of South Korea. We are delighted to share her insights as a contributing editor on POPSUGAR Beauty.

As someone who travels round-trip from New York to Seoul three or four times a year, I think of myself as a pretty skin-savvy frequent flier. But my in-flight skin game pales (literally) in comparison to those of the ever-poised flight attendants of Korean Air. How they can spend 12 hours serving ginger ales in heels at 10,000 feet and still manage to look like dewy perfection on arrival was beyond me. So I reached out to Y.M. Song, a flight attendant and 10-year veteran of Korean Air who's clocked in thousands of in-flight hours with nary a pore in sight. Here, she spills all the skin secrets of the industry.