You'll Get Readdicted to Kylie Cosmetics After Seeing Her Vacation-Themed Line

Kylie Cosmetics just unveiled all the new makeup you need for the warm months ahead. Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner released a first look of her new Vacation Edition on Instagram and Snapchat, and the images are sure to get you ready to spend your next paycheck to get every single product.

While Kylie's last release included three new fruit-inspired Lip Kit shades, this one has so much more. The collection includes a plethora of products encased in tan, bronze, and gold packaging. The new shade selection includes an array of bronzes and peachy nudes, accented with some bold, bright hues.

The Take Me on Vacation Kyshadow Palette contains a whopping 16 shades and is decorated with bronze polka dots. The hues include a lot of cool browns and pinks but also a bold teal, canary yellow, and peachy pink. It comes with a large mirror and dual-sided brush, so you can apply it on the go.

If you're obsessed with the Lip Kits, Kylie churned out four new Matte and four new Velvet Liquid Lipsticks in gorgeous sandy-peach shades titled Send Me Nudes. Gloss junkies will be over the moon for the two new metallic glosses in ultrashimmery gold and bronze shades. She also included a standout vibrant purple matte called June Bug, which we can't look away from.

Are you a highlighter hoarder? This collection is for you. It includes three individual Ultra Glow highlighters and two palettes. Kylie unveiled a pressed powder palette called The Wet Set, featuring four cool-toned light brown and taupe shades. The colors are really unique shades you're unlikely to already have in your collection and can be used as eye shadow or highlighter. Lastly, Kylie showed off the Skinny Dip Face Duo, a highlighter and bronzer palette.

The entire line will launch this Thursday, June 15, at 3 p.m. PT. There are so many new products it makes our head spin, but we're hoping to test out them all before they sell out. Read on to see all of the products.