15 Halloween Costumes That Are Really Just an Excuse to Wear Your Kylie Lip Kit

Though Kylie Jenner's fast-growing cosmetics enterprise currently includes eyeliners and shadow palettes, it's the brand's lip kits that are — without a doubt — its most coveted products. For those who have managed to snag one of Kylie Cosmetics's lip kit shades, we'd understand if you'd never want to take it off.

To accommodate that attachment, however, we've found some Halloween costumes that work seamlessly with your favorite lip kits.