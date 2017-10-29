This Is What Kylie Lip Kit Colors Look Like on All Skin Tones

Kylie Jenner is a marketing genius. After slowly revealing teases about her much-anticipated Lip Kits, Kylie then challenged her fans to share photos of how they wear the products on Instagram using the hashtag #lipkitbykylie. And if you did a fantastic job, like the folks here, your face could appear on the @kyliecosmetics Instagram feed.

To recap: Kylie created her original three lip kits in Baby K (neutral pink), Candy K (mauve), and True Brown K (chocolate). Each set contains a lip liner and gloss so you can make your pucker look just like the reality star's.

Whether you snagged a Kylie Lip Kit or not, you can certainly draw inspiration from these beauties showing off how to wear neutral and brown pouts. Plus, they prove the '90s pout trend works on all skin tones — and even looks fabulous on men! And don't be surprised when you see familiar faces like model Hailey Baldwin and big sister Khloé Kardashian.

Read on to see how the original three Kylie Lip Kits look on different skin tones!