LaCroix Hair Is a Thing, Because of Course It Is

With only 54 days left in the year, we've reached peak 2017. That's because LaCroix hair is officially a thing, and honestly, I'm a little shocked it took this long for Instagram's most famous beauty trend (rainbow hair) to get it on with the app's soft drink of choice.

LaCroix hair comes courtesy of a project the brand Scruples Hair Care dreamed up with eight stylists. The theme of the looks is titled LaCroix Before Boys, and it should probably be your new life motto. (That rhyming catchphrase also ends the age-old debate on how the drink should be pronounced — it's La-CROY, people.)

Even if you don't drink sparkling water, you'll love the looks, which are rainbow-hair perfect. So crack open a fizzy Pamplemousse and take a gander at the most #millennial thing you'll see all day.