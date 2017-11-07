 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Beauty News
People Are Carving Hearts Into their Brows, and the Internet Doesn't Love It
Holiday Beauty
Kat Von D Will Launch a "Blinding" Highlighter Palette — but It Won't Be Around Forever!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
LaCroix Hair Is a Thing, Because of Course It Is

With only 54 days left in the year, we've reached peak 2017. That's because LaCroix hair is officially a thing, and honestly, I'm a little shocked it took this long for Instagram's most famous beauty trend (rainbow hair) to get it on with the app's soft drink of choice.

LaCroix hair comes courtesy of a project the brand Scruples Hair Care dreamed up with eight stylists. The theme of the looks is titled LaCroix Before Boys, and it should probably be your new life motto. (That rhyming catchphrase also ends the age-old debate on how the drink should be pronounced — it's La-CROY, people.)

Even if you don't drink sparkling water, you'll love the looks, which are rainbow-hair perfect. So crack open a fizzy Pamplemousse and take a gander at the most #millennial thing you'll see all day.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
LaCroixFall BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsHair ColorHair
Hair
Purple and Silver Toning Shampoo to Keep That Blond Hair Blond
by Krista Jones
Tatcha Friends and Family Sale 2017
Holiday Beauty
Tatcha Is Having a Huge Sale! Here Is Everything You Need to Buy
by Kelsey Garcia
Crystal Eyeliner Ideas
Holiday Beauty
The Crystal Eyeliner Holiday Trend Was Basically Made For KiraKira
by Tori Crowther
Winky Lux 24K Glimmer Balm
Beauty News
Exclusive: Treat Your Lips Like Gold With Winky Lux's Latest Launch
by Sarah Siegel
Mermaid Lash Extensions Review
Beauty Trends
What It's Like to Wear "Mermaid Lashes" For 3 Weeks
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds