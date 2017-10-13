In Case You Missed It, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Has Crazy-Good SFX Makeup Skills

Today in unexpected news, actress Lili Reinhart is secretly a special-effects makeup genius, and we're totally in awe of her crazy-impressive skills.

When she's in character as Betty Cooper on the set of Riverdale, Lili's makeup is usually pretty minimal — a swipe of lip gloss here and a few strokes of mascara there. Needless to say, we barely even recognized the star when we scrolled way back on her Instagram to see the dramatic makeup looks she's been sharing with her followers since 2013.

From classic skulls and creepy dolls to more gory looks involving fake blood, Lili's SFX looks are like a treasure trove of Halloween inspiration. Read on to see some of her best work, and you just might find the Halloween costume idea you've been waiting for.