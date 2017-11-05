Is This the Most Glam License Photo of All Time?

For most of us, there's a standard beauty look reserved for trips to the DMV — and it's not that cute. According to my passport, I have been rocking a messy topknot and generally confused demeanor since 2011 (if you need any visual reference, please imagine Mia Thermopolis's infamous "before" photo from her Princess Diaries makeover).

But for a small section of our population (many of whom have Kardashian for a last name), such photo ops needn't be any less glamorous than a glossy editorial spread. Exhibit A: makeup artist and Lilly Lashes founder Lilly Ghalichi just gave us the latest in a long line of extra DMV photo looks.

In a photo posted to Instagram, the recently married Ghalichi wrote of how she went to the DMV to change her legal last name — complete with a glam squad. The businesswoman enlisted the talents of makeup artist Samuel and hairstylist Brandin Palestino for the day, because if you're going to spend hours waiting in line at the DMV, you might as well look fly as hell while doing so.

But there was one travesty, according to Lilly: "I was robbed!" she joked in her caption. "You can't even see my full glam! My hair was everything that day! Photo Robbery!!!" she wrote of the zoomed-in picture.

If this news sounds familiar, it's because just a few days ago on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian showed up at the DMV with a lighting crew in tow in hopes of taking the perfect ID photo. And guess what? That level of doing it for the 'gram truly paid off.