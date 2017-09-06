12 Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Lush

If you have a Lush store in your town, you're likely highly aware of where it is. That's not just because you're a fan of the brand's incredible bath bombs (who isn't?), but also because the delectable aromas of the products waft out of the shop and down the street, luring passersby inside. That said, Lush is about so much more than an enjoyable cleansing experience! The 21-year-old brand does wonderful things for the environment, global economy, and human rights (as well as your skin and hair). Learn more fun facts about this cult-favorite company when you read on.