Get Ready to Double Tap These Crazy-Good Halloween Makeup Looks by MAC Artists

You may remember how last year, your Instagram feed was blessed with a barrage of Halloween makeup inspiration from the very best — MAC senior artists, of course! Back in 2016, two top MUAs for the brand, John Stapleton and Regan Rabanal, began the #seniorartistsslayhalloween hashtag. The unofficial "challenge" (there are no winners — except for everyone who gets to see and love the looks!) unites MAC senior artists in one common, fabulous goal: to produce the most spooktacular looks possible.

We're thrilled to say that the friendly competition is back — and the makeup is brilliant as ever. Whether you prefer your Instagram feed to be full of R-rated blood and guts or pretty, posh princesses, you'll find inspiration in this diverse group of looks. From glittery aliens to ethereal sea creatures, so many different costumes are represented. So, Team Unicorn and Mermaid Tribe members, you can put aside your differences and just collectively gasp at how talented these artists are.

The "contest" runs until Oct. 31, so there are no doubt more breathtaking looks to come. Until then, read on for every style that has been posted so far for your viewing pleasure (or terror!).

