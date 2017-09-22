 Skip Nav
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
You'll Never Guess How These Fake Eyelashes Stay On
Forget Plain Highlighter — People Are Now Putting Actual Pearls on Their Faces
This Makeup Artist's Instagram Transformations Will Blow Your Mind

The power of makeup is real, and the following makeovers by Moscow-based makeup artist Goar Avetisyan are total proof. The 22-year-old has over two million Instagram followers, and once you see her transformation videos, you'll understand why. Avetisyan uses her skills to color correct, contour, and glam her clients to perfection. In fact, the before and afters are so drastic that it's hard to believe they feature the same women from start to finish! Prepare to be amazed by the incredible clips ahead — it's basically sorcery.

