1 Makeup Artist's Viral Clapback to Haters Who Accused Her of Charging Too Much

At just 18 years old, Mikala Walker has already built her very own business around doing makeup. What started as a free favor for her friends quickly blossomed into a full-on side hustle, as she now does proms and the occasional bridal event.

As her skills and experience grew over the years, so did the prices she charged her clients — and rightfully so! Whereas she initially charged $20 for a full face, Mikala now prices her services at $75.

Take one look at her Instagram, and you'll instantly see that her impressive talent makes her services worth every darn penny. But alas, some trolls in the depths of the internet seem to think otherwise. When the 18-year-old used Twitter to advertise a deal she was offering for prom makeup, she got quite a few mixed responses.

Now accepting Prom Makeup Appointments! EMAIL me for bookings! mikalamwalker@gmail.com 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/HCHcADtvOa — mikala (@mikalawalker) February 22, 2017

Many people accused her of charging too much money, with one user calling the price "pretty ridiculous for the quality of [her] work" and another labeling it as "total bs." But instead of letting the haters get the best of her, Mikala responded in a subtly sassy get oh-so-fitting way: by crunching some numbers to show her followers exactly how expensive all of her makeup products really are. She tweeted a list of the various items she uses, along with a photo of her calculator showing the whopping total: $635!

The fact that people complain about my price of $75 for full face but don't realize the actual cost behind it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tZHBRMMYSw — mikala (@mikalawalker) March 2, 2017

Tons of her followers and other makeup artists quickly responded to support Mikala for firing back at the haters.