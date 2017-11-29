 Skip Nav
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Covered Her Naked Body in Glitter to Show Off Her Lip Glosses, and DAMN!
Meghan Markle
Let Us Now Praise Meghan Markle's Natural, Curly Hair
10 Times This 10-Year-Old Boy Had Better Makeup Than You

Manny MUA. James Charles. And now Jack Bennett. What these guys all have in common is that they're beauty influencers. Manny has worked with Maybelline, James was tapped by CoverGirl (and called out by Zendaya!), and now Jack has scored a New York Times feature for his impressive face-painting skills. Oh, and it might be worth mentioning that Jack is 10 years old. #Slay

There's nothing particularly new about men wearing makeup in 2017, but the fact that this kid has such impressive skills before hitting puberty has us talking. We wrote about Jack last Spring, but he's back on our minds and in our feeds thanks to the NYT feature.

Since emerging on the beauty scene, the UK-based makeup influencer has the slug "self-taught face doodler" on his Instagram account, @makeuupbyjack, where he has amassed almost half a million followers. When we were 10, we could barely draw a straight line. Jack is able to apply false eyelashes, strobe his cheekbones, and execute intricate Halloween SFX. Keep reading to see some of our favorite looks he's shared on Instagram to date!

