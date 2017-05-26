These Beauty Babes Will Convince You to Coordinate Your Rainbow Hair and Makeup

It seems like gone are the days when matching your hair and eye shadow color was a beauty blunder. And latest images we've been seeing on Instagram are making us want to throw the rule out the window, altogether. Those with gorgeous rainbow ombré hair are now using it as inspiration for the rest of their look — even their eyebrows. We're seeing everything from cotton candy all-pink to complementary orange-and-blue combos. See how awesome photogenic these styles can be ahead! And then get yourself a tub of Manic Panic and start coordinating!



