This Tutorial Covering a Birthmark Shows the Incredible Power of Makeup

For many people, makeup is an incredible tool for creating different looks, enhancing natural features, and covering up any aspects of features that may make people feel self-conscious. Although no one needs makeup to look beautiful, most of us understand the power of getting glammed up for a special occasion. One makeup artist shared a tutorial showing how she covered a client's birthmark, and the before and after photos are incredible.

The MUA first starts off by applying a primer all over the face using a foundation brush. She follows this with green color corrector over the eyelid and continues to create a bronze-brown eye look. She then uses a light oil to the face before applying more green color correction to the birthmark to cancel out the redness. She follows this with a mystery foundation (seriously, we need to know what she uses!), and the look is complete.

People in the comments are speculating whether the MUA used Huda Beauty's new #FauxFilter foundation as it was shared on Huda Kattan's page. But as it isn't out until October and the MUA didn't clarify which foundation she used, we'll have to continue waiting until the highly anticipated launch to see how MUAs will use it on their clients!