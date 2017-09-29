Marie Antoinette Is the Most Drop-Dead Gorgeous Halloween Trend of 2017

Marie Antoinette is perhaps most famous for her proclivity toward unapologetic indulgence. Portraits and stories of this French, 18th-century queen have her leisurely sprawled near banquet-sized tables brimming with decadent pastries and ornate confections. And though the quote "Let them eat cake" is wrongly attributed to her, it's not hard to imagine Miss Antoinette actually saying something like that while donning a pastel-hued, intricate brocade dress.

The period-style hair, makeup, and garments — paired with the fact that she met an early demise via beheading — make Marie Antoinette the perfect Halloween costume.