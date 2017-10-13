Mario Dedivanovic Wants You to Use $11 Jelly on Your Face For the Perfect Highlight

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has been heralded by industry elites and influencers alike. Veteran artists respect him and influencers aspire to be like him. Mario has shot to fame since working with Kim Kardashian as her go-to artist (fun fact: he's even a character in her game Kim Kardashian Hollywood), but his journey was anything but quick.

Ten years after aspiring to be represented by the same agency as his personal heroes Laura Mercier and Kevyn Aucoin, he achieved that goal. This year, he was asked by Mercier herself to take on the brand's first campaign (this was the first time someone other than Laura was at the helm for the ads). Dedivanovic, a Bronx, NY, native, is now part of the Laura Mercier Artist Collective. As part of the gig, he treated 50-something editors and influencers to one of his mini master classes in Los Angeles.

One of the most interesting topics covered during the class wasn't the sexiest. I focused around the idea of sweat and makeup. Many MUAs and clients worry about their makeup moving with sweat, but Mario says when properly applying product and setting correctly, a little perspiration shouldn't make your makeup worse — it should enhance it.

"Sweat shouldn't break down your foundation," Dedivanovic said. "Once your face is fully made up, if you sweat a little bit, pat it a little with tissue; you should be golden. It makes you dewy, sexy, and healthy."

This lead into a discussion on strobing. Many attendees in the audience were high-profile Instagram and YouTube stars, touting millions of subscribers and an affinity for out-of-this-world highlighter, which typically does not translate well editorially or on red carpets. For a natural but noticeable glow, Mario shared a trade secret: he uses a shimmery powder like Laura Mercier Face Illuminator in Devotion ($44) with a Surratt Beauty brush and lightly buffs it onto the areas he wants to highlight.

To accentuate it, he dabs on a special-effects product by Kryolan called Sweat Effect Transparent Jelly ($11). The latter adds a sheen, which creates more of a skin-like finish. It isn't sticky, but it doesn't dry, either, so it helps illuminate and accentuate the cheeks without packing on a lot of shimmery powder or cream highlight.

Hey, the man said he loved a good sweat.