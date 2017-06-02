Maybe They're Superexpensive Brushes — or Maybe They're Maybelline

A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on May 31, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Makeup brushes can be ultraexpensive, and although we want our makeup flawlessly blended, we don't want to shell out big bucks for it. Luckily for us budget-friendly beauty lovers, the Maybelline New York Face Studio Brushes have just dropped.

The drugstore-staple brand announced on Instagram that the brand's five new makeup brushes would be sold at Walmart stores and include all the essentials. From the photo, it looks like the new line includes a brush for powder, contour, foundation, eye shadow, and concealer.

Allure.come reported that all of the tools will be sold under $10, with the Powder, Contour, and Foundation brushes being sold at $10, and the Eye Shadow and Concealer brushes being sold at $6. This is a shockingly affordable price point for brushes, and we can't wait to test them out for ourselves.

Currently the chic black brushes will only be sold at Walmart, but will roll out to everywhere else Maybelline is sold starting January 2018.