These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017
Seriously, What's the Difference Between Finishing Powder and Setting Powder?
Lime Crime's New Nails Made Me a Press-On Manicure Convert
30 Mermaid Nail Art Ideas That Even Ariel Would Envy

The onset of Summer always makes it abundantly clear to us: we're actually mermaids, and our life on land must be some kind of mix-up. We believe shimmering rainbow is the new black, a colorful coif is a necessity, and beach waves are an absolute given. But now that mermaid nails are the coolest talon trend, we're officially on the hunt for our aquatic sidekicks (Sebastian and Flounder, are you reading this?).

We fully support the women of Instagram who are bedecking their digits with sea-siren-inspired manicures. The designs range from subtle glitter and painted scales to practically blinding bling and shell-encrusted claws. A mere peek at these images will inspire you to hit the beach (with your tail, of course). Just don't forget the SPF!

