As soon as temperatures drop, we start reaching for warm holiday drinks. While hot cocoa is splendid, nothing beats a mug of spicy mulled wine. The thought of it instantly conjures images of a fireplace, fuzzy socks, and indoor snow days. Aside from feeling (and tasting!) good, the seasonal beverage is also favored for its aesthetic appeal. Its deep red hue, sometimes mixed with cinnamon and orange, is irresistibly 'grammable. You can't blame us then for wanting to use mulled wine as beauty inspiration.



There's already lipstick inspired by the drink, but we love the shade so much we thought it'd make a beautiful hair color. Thankfully, countless others on Instagram on are on the same page. Mulled wine hair, characterized by its berry-red, dark undertones, is the latest trend to flood our feeds, and we are 100 percent on board.

Ahead, take a big gulp of vin chaud and book that appointment with your colorist, stat.