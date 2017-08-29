1 of Each Please! NYX Cosmetics Has 6 New Elements-Inspired Palettes

Like Earth, Wind, & Fire, you'll be "dancing in September" because NYX Cosmetics has a new collection inspired by the earth's elements coming out. Debuting Sept. 4, there are not one, not two, but six eye-shadow palettes: Earth, Wind, Fire, Water, Metal, and Air.

NYX teamed up with top beauty influencers, who helped launch the collection by each creating looks using one of the palettes. Makeup artist Chrisspy on Instagram created an oceanic blue eye-shadow look for Water; Samantha Ravndahl (aka ssssamanthaa) showed off brown-teal eye makeup for Earth; Karen Sarahi (better known as iluvsarahii) made a flame-like smoky eye for Fire; Jamie Genevieve glistened in bronzes all over for Metal; Alissa Ashley dreamed up purple Unicorn eyes for Air; and Promise Tamang painted a sapphire ombré eye for Wind.

The collection will be available online and at NYX Professional Makeup stores. Luckily, we don't have to wait until September to see what the incredible palettes look like — NYX revealed them all on Instagram Stories. Get a closer look, ahead.