Huda Kattan Approves of "Nike Brows," So Just Do It

If Huda Kattan puts her stamp of approval on a beauty look, you know we're going to try it (it's truly Mean Girls army pants and flip flops-status adoration). We were even willing to consider putting on McDonald's arch-shaped eyebrows after she created the look. Huda has recently reposted another brow style on Instagram that has just joined the ranks of 2017's most unorthodox trends.

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on Nike Brows. We know you probably have arch-trend fatigue, but take a look — just do it. First seen on a makeup artist with the Instagram handle SlayageByJess, this style was created with Maybelline Eye Studio Liner in Blackest Black ($8).

Whether or not you think you'd rock Nike Brows or not, you have to admit the bold, precise design takes a lot of talent to create. We can barely put on a straight cat eye by ourselves on a good day, let alone such an intense brow, so, respect.