We're Calling It — Peach Makeup Will Be the Dominating Color Trend For Spring 2017

The sweetest pastel of all, peach, is about to have a major moment in the spotlight. While pink and red eye makeup looks were a hit with the beauty bloggers in 2016, we're seeing the fruit-inspired shade pull ahead in early 2017.

Peach started gaining momentum when viral brands like Too Faced and Kylie Cosmetics released palettes featuring the sherbet shade. So influencers — including Kylie Jenner and Manny MUA — used the pigments to create pretty pastel looks. And everyone else quickly copied!

To get insight on how to wear peach, we email interviewed Kelli Bartlett, the director of makeup artistry for Glamsquad. First, she told us the reason peach is trending right now is because it's an easy shade to wear. "You can use the same product on several different features," she explained. "A peachy blush can be applied to the cheeks and to the eyes for an overall gorgeous glow. It's also a universally flattering tone, adding a warmth and friendliness to the skin."

Bartlett advises that using a soft blending brush is key for this look. "I love the MAC #217 Blending Brush for applying peach to the eye socket," she said. "Cream blushes are also very flattering and add a natural sheen."

Try this hack for wearing peach on your lids. "You can also test the trend by dabbing some of your favorite peach/coral lipstick (not the liquid matte kind though) on your finger and swiping it back and forth on your eyelid," she noted. "Use your finger to buff the color into the brow bone."

The one thing to avoid is going for an intensely orange-peach (stay in the pink family, instead). "Choosing a hot orange tone with a lot of red undertones would make the skin look sunburnt and too irritated," Bartlett added.

Keep reading to see how beautiful peach makeup looks on different skin tones!