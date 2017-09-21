 Skip Nav
Forget Plain Highlighter — People Are Now Putting Actual Pearls on Their Faces

Forget using highlighter and strobe creams to give your skin a pearlescent glow. Now, makeup fans are taking the look one step further and incorporating real pearls into their makeup looks. The results, as you may expect, are pretty striking. Tiny seed pearls and small beads have been added to eyes, lips, and even the entire face to enhance each makeup look. The results are something both Coco Chanel and the Little Mermaid would be envious of!

If you want to opt for something a little more angelic than gory for Halloween this year, use eyelash glue to add the tiny accessories to your makeup look. After all, as one makeup artist noted, in the words of Jackie Kennedy, "Pearls are always appropriate."

