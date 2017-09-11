We Can't Sleep After Seeing These Bone-Chilling Pennywise Makeup Looks

The biggest horror movie of the year has finally debuted, and Stephen King's It is giving beauty-lovers a ton of horrifying Halloween costume inspiration. Pennywise the Clown has been haunting scary movie-lovers since Tim Curry starred in the 1990 version of It, but Bill Skarsgard's version is even spookier.

With glowing yellow eyes, wafts of red hair, and cracked white face paint, Pennywise is the ideal Halloween costume for horror-loving makeup mavens.

If you need more proof that this is the costume that will scare your trick-or-treaters into believing they are a member of the Loser Club themselves, check out the the insane makeup creationsaheadd, and remember to stay away from storm drains this Halloween — or you'll float too.