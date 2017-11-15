21 Pretty Peony Tattoos That Will Be Blooming All Year Long

There's just something about a peony. What's not to love? They're pretty, they're luxurious, and they're a symbol of good fortune — when it comes to both money and love. They instantly make coffee tables look chic, wedding cakes crave them, and when you need to spice up a bouquet, a peony or two usually does the trick.

Peony tattoos are also pretty dang adorable, so we sorted through Instagram to bring you the best of the best! If you can't stop dreaming of peonies, check out these new ink ideas.