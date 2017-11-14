These K-Beauty Cushion Compacts Look Like Sparkly Snow Globes

The holiday season is the perfect excuse to douse yourself in glitter, and K-beauty brand Peripera has fully embraced that sentiment with its limited-edition Pearly Night collection.

While the line also includes hand creams, lip gloss, lip tints, and highlighters, the stand out of the collection has to be the snow globe-inspired cushion compact. The face of the compact is packed with glitter that moves around as you turn it. Available in both pink and lavender hues, the compact is a totally unique take on the cushion-compact concept. Watching videos of the product is simply hypnotizing, and because these aren't available in the States, we'll be stalking Amazon and eBay until we get our very own.

The other adorable product in the line is the Peripera Ink Velvet, which received the holiday treatment thanks to the addition of small snow globes on top of each cap. Inside each snow globe is a tiny bear, and you can shake the caps to make snow fall around the globe.

K-beauty products are unparalleled in the beauty industry when it comes to cute packaging, and we're hoping American brands catch on soon. Until then, we'll just have to dream of taking a trip to Seoul to shop all of adorable products for ourselves.