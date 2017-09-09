12 Pineapple Tattoo Ideas For Gals Who Are Prickly on the Outside but Sweet on the Inside

Pineapples are so much more than a juicy tropical fruit or SpongeBob SquarePants's home; they're a status symbol. Christopher Columbus discovered them on his journey to the Americas, and people back in Europe were captivated by the crown-wearing treat. Because they were so rare, pineapples made their owners seem like classy jet-setters. (If you're a fan of colonial-era decor, you know that the fruit makes regular appearances for this very reason.)

To this day, people are still fond of pineapples' exotic appearance, and we think they make for excellent, eye-catching tattoos. The designs come with an added bonus: one glance at your art and you'll be mentally transported to a beach vacation. Read on! We've rounded up some of the best ink inspiration on Instagram.