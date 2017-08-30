 Skip Nav
Gorgeous Geometric Tattoos That Will Change the Way You Think About Ink

Whether you're interested in small, subtle tattoos that are barely visible to the naked eye or you love colorful sleeves, you're bound to be mesmerized by geometric tattoos. This kind of art, which generally uses shapes and sharp lines to frame an image, has been taking Instagram by storm, and because there are endless ways to create geometric tattoos, there's a large variety of them out there. From animals set in unique hexagons to simple triangular shapes, the geometric tattoo trend is hitting all the marks — and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. It might be time to book an appointment with your favorite tattoo artist.

