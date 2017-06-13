15 Chic, Protective Hairstyle Ideas to Rock All Summer 2017

As a lazy natural, protective styles have saved me time and time again. Whether it's a wig, bun, or braids, protective styling has changed the health of my hair and also made other people think that I have my sh*t together. Not only has it been proven to help your hair grow, it also gives you a much-needed break from the endless cycle of wash-and-gos. Summer is perfect for protective styling, and luckily Instagram has endless inspo to choose from.

Protective styling is any style that keeps your ends tucked away, which reduces the damage to natural hair from daily manipulation and/or heat. Try any of these styles for Summer 2017, and don't blame us if people burst into flames around you because you're fire.