Pumpkin Spice Color Is the Newest Way to Add Fall Flair to Hair

Halloween festivities, leaf-inspired manicures, and a well-deserved break in our shaving routine are only a few reasons we're obsessed with Fall, but Cosmo.com found the Autumn trend that makes us wish the season lasted all year: pumpkin spice hair.

It's not about accidentally getting gourd-based skin DIYs in your hair (though there's no harm in that!). Bolder, more deeply colored coifs are popular choices for Fall. Laura Estroff, head colorist at Kennaland Salon in Brooklyn, told Cosmo.com that "pumpkin spice hair has more copper undertones whereas gingersnap tends to fall under the category of brunette with red undertones."

We're all for adding a bit of spice to strands! You may have already shown your dedication to the mighty #PSL on your nails, but we can pretty much guarantee that seeing these photos will make you call up your colorist.