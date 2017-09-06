Pumpkin Spice Lips
12 Photos That Prove Pumpkin-Colored Lips Are the Spicy Fall Trend You Need to Try
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
12 Photos That Prove Pumpkin-Colored Lips Are the Spicy Fall Trend You Need to Try
With Summer trends almost behind us, many beauty enthusiasts are taking to Instagram to start spicing things up for Fall with orangey nude and brown glosses, lipsticks, and pencils. Basically, the more dimension, the better. Perhaps gearing up for all those pumpkin spice lattes?
Keep reading for some inspiration, and don't forget to scoop up a pumpkin spice highlighter to complete your look while you're at it. #PSL
0previous images
-19more images