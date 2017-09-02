 Skip Nav
Don't Walk, Run: Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection Is Now Available
Gabby Douglas's New Hair Is So Cute, You'll Do a Front Handspring
8 Skin-Perfecting Concealers to Try If You're Not Into Foundation
50 Dreamy Rainbow Balayage Ideas to Inspire Your Next Dye Job

After salons introduced us to the balayage dye method, we never looked back. The technique — which consists of actually painting color onto hair — is the most low-maintenance way to achieve sun-kissed strands. Because the style doesn't result in harsh lines of demarcation (like classic highlights might), color fades evenly as your hair grows out.

That means that if you're looking to join Team Unicorn, balayage should definitely be in your rainbow hair arsenal. We've rounded up 50 of our favorite dye jobs that are the perfect marriage of balayage and rich, vibrant hues. Read on to see some inspirational and colorful coifs . . . arranged in ROYGBIV order, of course.

