 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Rainbangs May Not Be For Everyone, But They're Damn Sure Cool to Look At
DIY Beauty
The Simple 4-Step Trick to Make Your Lipstick Last No Matter What
Beauty News
The Most Popular Concealer on Pinterest Is Only $5
Nostalgia
Your '90s-Loving Heart Won't Be Able to Handle These Cute Hello Kitty Beauty Products
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rainbangs May Not Be For Everyone, But They're Damn Sure Cool to Look At

Admit it: you were pretty shook when Selena Gomez posted a selfie rocking rainbow bangs on Instagram. We definitely were! But for those hoping Selena Gomez was officially crossing over to #TeamUnicorn, the bangs were just a tease, attached to a fun headband.

But just because Selena didn't permanently color her fringe doesn't mean there aren't beauty-lovers out their with their love for rainbow front and center. In fact, we spotted a few beauties rocking "rainbangs" on Insta, and it's definitely a "look."

Some ladies have rocked a colorful fringe and left the vast majority of their hair in one single shade. Others have gone all out and coordinated their entire head with their bangs for maximum rainbow effect. For those unwilling to rock full-on rainbangs, there are more subtle ways to give your hair a sprinkle of color (like secret rainbow hair or hidden rainbow roots).

Whether you're down to color your fringe or not, you can't deny that these aren't just really cool to look at. See what we're talking about ahead.

Related
30 Rainbow Hair Ideas All Brunettes Should Try
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Rainbow BeautyBeauty TrendsHair
Beauty News
The Latest Eyebrow Trend to Hit Instagram Is Perfect For Drama Queens
by Kelsey Garcia
Midlength Party Hairstyles
Holiday Beauty
20 Party Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Midlength Hair
by Tori Crowther
Disney Princesses Modern Hair Makeovers
Beauty Trends
So, This Is What Disney Heroines Would Look Like With Modern Hair Makeovers
by Alaina Demopoulos
Best Updo Tutorials in Instagram
Holiday Beauty
20+ Updo Tutorials You Might Just Be Able to Master Before the Holidays
by Gemma Cartwright
How to Buy Kat Von D Metal Crush Highlighter Palette
Holiday Beauty
Kat Von D Will Launch a "Blinding" Highlighter Palette — but It Won't Be Around Forever!
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds