Rainbangs May Not Be For Everyone, But They're Damn Sure Cool to Look At

Admit it: you were pretty shook when Selena Gomez posted a selfie rocking rainbow bangs on Instagram. We definitely were! But for those hoping Selena Gomez was officially crossing over to #TeamUnicorn, the bangs were just a tease, attached to a fun headband.

But just because Selena didn't permanently color her fringe doesn't mean there aren't beauty-lovers out their with their love for rainbow front and center. In fact, we spotted a few beauties rocking "rainbangs" on Insta, and it's definitely a "look."

Some ladies have rocked a colorful fringe and left the vast majority of their hair in one single shade. Others have gone all out and coordinated their entire head with their bangs for maximum rainbow effect. For those unwilling to rock full-on rainbangs, there are more subtle ways to give your hair a sprinkle of color (like secret rainbow hair or hidden rainbow roots).

Whether you're down to color your fringe or not, you can't deny that these aren't just really cool to look at. See what we're talking about ahead.