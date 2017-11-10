 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Interview
These Are the Best 8 Concealers, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Tips
5 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Getting Laser Hair Removal
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Proof That Everyone (Even You!) Can Pull Off the Rainbow Brows Trend

If you're looking to inject a little color into your life but don't feel like rocking rainbow armpits, try playing around with Crayola-hued eyebrows instead! Whether you want to complement bright tresses or simply want to try something new, colorful brows are a perfect fit for . . . well, everybody. All it takes to pull off this fierce beauty trend is a bit of bright eyeliner or some wacky-colored dye.

There's nothing more chic (or fleek!) than on-point brows, especially when they span the color spectrum. If these 40 fabulous humans don't convince you to take the rainbow eyebrow plunge, then nothing will!

Miley's Punky Pink
Soft Sherbet
Bright Bubblegum
Teal Tease
Indigo Ombré
Moody Midnight
Chic Crimson
Lovely Lilac
Lively Lime
Mint Minx
Va-Va-Violet
Piercing Plum
Tangerine Dream
Forest Fleek
Eye-Catching Apple
Creative Carnation
Reflective Rainbow
Madly Magenta
Cobalt Craze
Luscious Lime
Brick Beauty
Maroon Mix
Touch of Tangelo
Nearly Navy
Rockin' Rose
Always Azure
Go For Gold
Pale Pink
Amethyst Awe
Sleek Silver
Aqua Awe
10
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real GirlMakeup TrendsInstagramBeauty TrendsHair ColorEyebrows
Beauty Trends
What It's Like to Wear "Mermaid Lashes" For 3 Weeks
by Kristina Rodulfo
Too Faced Life's a Festival Collection Swatches
Beauty News
It's Party Time! See Every Piece in Too Faced's New Festival Collection — Swatched
by Aimee Simeon
Stila Cosmetics Glitter Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Wanderlust
Holiday Beauty
Stila Has a New Rose Gold Liquid Shadow You Need For the Holidays
by Kristina Rodulfo
The Best Instagram Filter For Selfies
Beauty News
This Easy Instagram Trick Will Make You Look Red Hot in All Your Selfies
by Aimee Simeon
Best Natural and Organic Beauty Brands
Beauty News
Here Are the Best Natural and Organic Beauty Brands You Should Know About
by Wendy Gould
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds