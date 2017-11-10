Proof That Everyone (Even You!) Can Pull Off the Rainbow Brows Trend

If you're looking to inject a little color into your life but don't feel like rocking rainbow armpits, try playing around with Crayola-hued eyebrows instead! Whether you want to complement bright tresses or simply want to try something new, colorful brows are a perfect fit for . . . well, everybody. All it takes to pull off this fierce beauty trend is a bit of bright eyeliner or some wacky-colored dye.

There's nothing more chic (or fleek!) than on-point brows, especially when they span the color spectrum. If these 40 fabulous humans don't convince you to take the rainbow eyebrow plunge, then nothing will!