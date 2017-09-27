 Skip Nav
If You Think Gory SFX Makeup Is Terrifying, Try Watching It Being Removed

One thing that scares me way more than special effects makeup are the videos of people removing it. If you've never seen one before, get ready to squirm and possibly feel nauseous.

SFX makeup on Instagram is getting more and more believable that makeup artists even have to use warnings on their images, making the removal process equally unsettling, from twisted fingers to cookie-cutter wounds, and even freaky holes that will guaranteed give you trypophobia and get you into the Halloween spirit.

Read on to see the most lifelike removal videos, but just make sure you aren't eating!

