Rihanna Is Launching 40 Foundation Shades, and Twitter Can't Handle It

As we saw from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty campaign, she's committed to diversity. And she's going beyond just featuring models of every skin tone in her ads. On top of highlighters and lip gloss, the singer is launching foundation — 40 shades of foundation.

The news comes from a fan social media account that direct messaged Rihanna herself. After asking if she's really going to have 40 foundation shades, the singer allegedly confirmed, "You knoooowwww it!!!!! Gotta represent for my girls and we come in all shades! Especially my brown sisters...been left out too many times in the makeup world!"

A Twitter user who visited Sephora also claimed she heard about the wide range of shades, writing, "A Sephora girl told me there is 40 shades for #FentyBeauty foundations and they're in the 30[euros] range."

In case you're skeptical of these sources (it is the internet, after all), Fenty Beauty itself hinted at what the foundations could look like with an Instagram teaser video showing two shades at opposite ends of the spectrum. On top of that, the models themselves go from very fair to deep, so that's promising.

One-hundred percent confirmed or not, Rihanna's fans are living for this news.