Rihanna Teased More of the Fenty Holiday Collection, and Oh My God, It's Gorgeous

Literally Everything You Could Ever Want to Know About Double Process Hair Dye
On Friday, Oct. 13, we will feel nothing but lucky, because that's when Fenty Beauty will drop its holiday collection. Just one month after the brand's initial, blowout launch, Rihanna is adding more products to the lineup via the Galaxy Collection — and she just posted a picture of her showing off the newness.

The focal point of her look is a shimmering taupe eye shadow, which is one of the 14 shades in her upcoming palette. She also rocked a glossy, neutral lip that has just a hint more rosy coverage than her universally-flattering Gloss Bomb does. In short: this look is sheer holiday party makeup perfection.

Along with the palette, this line will include liquid eyeliner, new lip glosses called Cosmic Gloss, and a range of lipsticks called Lip Glitter. Remember, you can snag all this up on Oct. 13.

Image Source: Instagram user fentybeauty
