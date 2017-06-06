Rose Gold Blond Is Still One of the Trendiest Hair Colors You Can Get Right Now

Rosé season might be ending — but not when it comes to hair color. We recently got word from Butterfly Studio colorist Tamara DeFelice that rose gold blond hair is one of the hottest hues you can get right now.

"For a modern touch, keep most brightness around the face while staying a bit deeper in the roots throughout the crown," DeFelice said. "Concentrate highlights around the middle to ends of the hair. This keeps maintenance lower and adds instant depth to the look."

Though it is easier for blondes to add some pink to their hair, it is also recommended for brunettes with warm undertones. "This color will accentuate the peach and gold tones in women with warmer skin tones," she said. "Also, it will bring out the honey tones in their eyes."

The shade has been interpreted in diverse ways from Emma Stone's deep "desert rose" shade to subtle pink highlights and ombré fades.

"Play up your blond by asking [your stylist] to add in hues of rich rose gold and butterscotch," DeFelice suggested.

Keep reading to see how gorgeous rose gold blond looks on Instagram's finest.