This Sailor Moon Mani Is the Most Gorgeously Impractical Thing You'll See Today

If you've ever come out of the salon with fresh new acrylics only to realize that your out-to-there talons make it impossible to do anything with your hands, then the incredible Sailor Moon nail art that you're about to see will speak to you on an emotional level.

A Thailand nail salon called Wuudy is responsible for this magnetic manicure, and we're not just using that word as an adjective here. These acrylics actually feature adjustable magnet attachments. That means you can choose to rock the full bodies of the film's characters on your nails or just click off their bottom halves so you rep only their faces.

Either way, you probably won't be able to type or button up your pants with these superheroines glued onto your hands. But that's OK! Just look at the insane amount of detail in these dolls' faces.

And no matter your favorite character, the whole Sailor Squad is present in this design. Why scour eBay for collectible action figures when you can just wear the damn things on your fingers? Who cares if you won't be able to be productive at work the whole time you have this mani? We think it's worth the sick days.

Read on to see more of this jaw-dropping, too-cute-to-handle nail art.