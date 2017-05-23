29+ Seahorse Manicures That Will Rival Mermaids and Unicorns

Mermaids and unicorns have been the beauty battle of the year, and we may have found another to add to the mix . . . seahorses. They are just as cute and just as magical, and the best part is they are real living creatures. The tiny underwater creatures were just made to be surrounded by holographic, iridescent glitter goodness, and honestly who wouldn't love to see them on palettes and makeup brushes? If you aren't already convinced, scroll through and see for yourself how seahorses make the cutest manicures going.