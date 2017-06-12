 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Self-Tanning Wipes So Good You'll Think Your Glow is Real

Self Tan Wipes

Self-Tanning Wipes So Good You'll Think Your Glow is Real

Self-Tanning Wipes So Good You'll Think Your Glow is Real

Not all self-tanning wipes are cut from the same cloth. Whether you're looking for something for the face that builds gradually, or a full-body wipe that gets in all the nooks and crannies, we've scoured the shelves and found the best self-tanning towelettes. Up ahead, our top seven wipes that take the guessing out of achieving that faux glow.

Shop Brands
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare · Tarte · TanTowel · Ulta
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: American Apparel Bodysuit
Kate Somerville 'Somerville360 Tanning Towelettes
Kate Somerville 'Somerville360 Tanning Towelettes

Prepare to be blown away by how effective the paraben-free Kate Somerville 'Somerville360 Tanning Towelettes ($48) are. They unfold into a large towel that is easy to use. It's covered with enough application that you don't feel like you have to skimp in any areas, either. Expect a streak-free, full-coverage result.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner For Face
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner For Face

It's nice when tanning towels are designated for specific parts of the body. They enable you to narrow in on just your face, without feeling like you're wasting product by throwing the rest of the towelette away. The Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner For Face ($35) is an industry favorite. The color develops slowly and evenly, which are important aspects when you're fake-baking.

Tarte Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes
Tarte Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes

The Tarte Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes ($21) are an easy-to-use option when you just want a hint of glow on your face. The towel unfolds into an evenly saturated tanning towel. It's dermatologist tested and free of parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and triclosan.

TanTowel 5 Pack Self-Tanning Towelettes for Medium to Dark Skin Tones
TanTowel 5 Pack Self-Tanning Towelettes for Medium to Dark Skin Tones

The TanTowel 5 Pack Self-Tanning Towelettes for Medium to Dark Skin Tones ($15) is a smart option if you want something reliable on-hand that will help you achieve that golden glow. Just open the package, apply, and wait. After two to four hours you should see your new shade begin to develop.

Ulta Bronze Glow Sunless Tan Body Towelettes
Ulta Bronze Glow Sunless Tan Body Towelettes

These vegan-friendly Ulta Bronze Glow Sunless Tan Body Towelettes ($10) are easy to use, and promise a streak-free finish. If you're looking for a quick-to-develop glow, consider picking up a pack of these. Just apply and wait. The tan should last a few days before fading.

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes Medium Natural Tan
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes Medium Natural Tan

The L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes Medium Natural Tan ($9) will help you achieve that streak-free glow. The towel is on the large side, so you can rest assured that there's enough product on them to provide you with full coverage. They also dry very quickly, which makes the process easier.

Comodynes Self Tanning Intensive & Uniform Color
Comodynes Self Tanning Intensive & Uniform Color

Get ready for Summer by getting that glow the easy way. The Comodynes Self Tanning Intensive & Uniform Color ($18) is known for developing a deep color that lasts. Just open the pack and apply to the entire body and face. Expect to see results in three hours.

Beauty ShoppingSummer BeautySelf-TannerSummer
Shop Story
Read Story
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville 'Somerville360?' Tanning Towelettes
from Nordstrom
$48
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner For Face
from Nordstrom
$35
Tarte
Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes
from Macy's
$21
TanTowel
5 Pack Self-Tanning Towelettes for Medium to Dark Skin Tones
from South Moon Under
$14.50
Ulta
Bronze Glow Sunless Tan Body Towelettes
from Ulta
$9.99
Target
L'Oreal® Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes Medium Natural Tan -6ct
from Target
$8.99
Comodynes Self Tanning Intensive & Uniform Color
from walmart.com
$18
Shop More
Tarte Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners SHOP MORE
Tarte
Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes
from Macy's
$21
Tarte
Glow with the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner with Mitt
from Sephora
$39
Tarte
Brazilliance PLUS + Self-Tanner with Mitt
from Ulta
$39
Tarte
Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Bronze & SunSet
from QVC
$17
Tarte
Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Bronze & Sun Set
from Sephora
$17
Target Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners SHOP MORE
Target
L'Oreal® Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Gelee Medium Natural Tan 5 fl oz
from Target
$9.49
Target
St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse Dark - 200ml
from Target
$12.99
Target
Neutrogena Micromist Neutrogena® Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tan Medium - 5.3oz
from Target
$8.99
Target
James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face - 1.6oz
from Target
$28
La Roche-Posay
La Roche Posay Anthelios 50 Body Mineral Tinted Sunscreen 4.2 oz
from Target
$36.99
Ulta Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners SHOP MORE
St. Tropez
Gradual Tan Tinted Everyday Body Lotion
from Ulta
$30
L'Oreal
Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Gelee
from Ulta
$11.99
Coola
Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum
from Ulta
$54
Coola
Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist
from Ulta
$46
TanTowel
Tan Towel Face Tan Self-Tan Anti-Aging Towelette
from Ulta
$30
Target Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tanyafosterblog
fashionablylo
adashofdetails
weekendwishing
Ulta Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tracy_hensel
sumyhr
tracy_hensel
tracy_hensel
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds