Self-Tanning Wipes So Good You'll Think Your Glow is Real
June 12, 2017 by Rebecca Brown

Not all self-tanning wipes are cut from the same cloth. Whether you're looking for something for the face that builds gradually, or a full-body wipe that gets in all the nooks and crannies, we've scoured the shelves and found the best self-tanning towelettes. Up ahead, our top seven wipes that take the guessing out of achieving that faux glow.

Kate Somerville 'Somerville360 Tanning Towelettes
Prepare to be blown away by how effective the paraben-free Kate Somerville 'Somerville360 Tanning Towelettes ($48) are. They unfold into a large towel that is easy to use. It's covered with enough application that you don't feel like you have to skimp in any areas, either. Expect a streak-free, full-coverage result.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner For Face
It's nice when tanning towels are designated for specific parts of the body. They enable you to narrow in on just your face, without feeling like you're wasting product by throwing the rest of the towelette away. The Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner For Face ($35) is an industry favorite. The color develops slowly and evenly, which are important aspects when you're fake-baking.

Tarte Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes
The Tarte Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes ($21) are an easy-to-use option when you just want a hint of glow on your face. The towel unfolds into an evenly saturated tanning towel. It's dermatologist tested and free of parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and triclosan.

TanTowel 5 Pack Self-Tanning Towelettes for Medium to Dark Skin Tones
The TanTowel 5 Pack Self-Tanning Towelettes for Medium to Dark Skin Tones ($15) is a smart option if you want something reliable on-hand that will help you achieve that golden glow. Just open the package, apply, and wait. After two to four hours you should see your new shade begin to develop.

Ulta Bronze Glow Sunless Tan Body Towelettes
These vegan-friendly Ulta Bronze Glow Sunless Tan Body Towelettes ($10) are easy to use, and promise a streak-free finish. If you're looking for a quick-to-develop glow, consider picking up a pack of these. Just apply and wait. The tan should last a few days before fading.

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes Medium Natural Tan
The L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes Medium Natural Tan ($9) will help you achieve that streak-free glow. The towel is on the large side, so you can rest assured that there's enough product on them to provide you with full coverage. They also dry very quickly, which makes the process easier.

Comodynes Self Tanning Intensive & Uniform Color
Get ready for Summer by getting that glow the easy way. The Comodynes Self Tanning Intensive & Uniform Color ($18) is known for developing a deep color that lasts. Just open the pack and apply to the entire body and face. Expect to see results in three hours.