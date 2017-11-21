Sephora Black Friday Deals 2017
The Sephora Black Friday Deals Are INSANE — and We Have a Secret Preview For You
As avid shoppers, we are less-than-patiently awaiting for Black Friday deals, especially the beauty ones. If you're waiting to know what kind of sales you'll be getting from Sephora, you don't have to wait anymore! The retailer is giving a sneak peek of the discounts to app-users only. We rounded up the deals so that you know what to score when the big day comes. Prepare to see palettes, lip sets, hair products, and so much more. With prices this good, you'll have an overflowing cart.
Miracle WaterTM 3-in-1 Glow Tonic
$38
from Sephora
