The Sephora Black Friday Deals Are INSANE — and We Have a Secret Preview For You

As avid shoppers, we are less-than-patiently awaiting for Black Friday deals, especially the beauty ones. If you're waiting to know what kind of sales you'll be getting from Sephora, you don't have to wait anymore! The retailer is giving a sneak peek of the discounts to app-users only. We rounded up the deals so that you know what to score when the big day comes. Prepare to see palettes, lip sets, hair products, and so much more. With prices this good, you'll have an overflowing cart.