Sephora Holiday Gift Sets 2017
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
As far as holiday presents go, when in doubt, give a beauty gift set. Anyone from your office Secret Santa to that distant aunt you see once a year at Christmas would be delighted to get one. With samples of multiple products in each pack, they're bound to discover something they love.
Avoid any last-minute panic shopping by getting started right now — Sephora is already stocked with countless holiday offerings from your favorite brands. We sifted through all of them and discovered the best of the batch, right ahead.
Blenders For All Seasons
$80 $65
House of Lashes® x Lash Story Pro Edition
$195 $150
Sephora Favorites Soko to Tokyo
$130 $40
Drunk Elephant Come C About MeTM
$108 $88
Olehenriksen 12 Days of OLE GlowTM Skincare Advent Calendar
$108 $69
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Bold Lip
$78 $28
Let it Glow! VOLCASMICTM Set
$119 $49
0previous images
-19more images