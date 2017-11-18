 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection

As far as holiday presents go, when in doubt, give a beauty gift set. Anyone from your office Secret Santa to that distant aunt you see once a year at Christmas would be delighted to get one. With samples of multiple products in each pack, they're bound to discover something they love.

Avoid any last-minute panic shopping by getting started right now — Sephora is already stocked with countless holiday offerings from your favorite brands. We sifted through all of them and discovered the best of the batch, right ahead.

Fresh
Sugar Lip Beauty Box
$72 $45
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fresh Lip Products
Beautyblender
Blenders For All Seasons
$80 $65
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Beautyblender Skincare Tools
Sephora
House of Lashes® x Lash Story Pro Edition
$195 $150
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Sephora Beauty Products
Sephora Favorites Soko to Tokyo
$130 $40
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Beauty Products
Too Faced
Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
$336 $58
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Beauty Products
Tarte
tarteTM Starters Skin & Color Set
$75 $34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Beauty Products
Sephora Beauty Products
Drunk Elephant Come C About MeTM
$108 $88
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Beauty Products
Ole Henriksen
Olehenriksen 12 Days of OLE GlowTM Skincare Advent Calendar
$108 $69
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Ole Henriksen Skin Care
Sephora Lip Products
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Bold Lip
$78 $28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products
Glamglow
Let it Glow! VOLCASMICTM Set
$119 $49
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Glamglow Beauty Products
Dyson
Blown-A-Ouai Set
$490 $399
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Dyson Beauty Products
Sephora Fragrances
Pinrose Style Kit
$68 $47
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Fragrances
Fresh Sugar Lip Beauty Box
Beautyblender Blender For All Seasons
Sephora Collection House of Lashes Lash Story Pro Edition
Sephora Favorites Soko to Tokyo
Too Faced Boss Lady Agenda
Tarte Starters Skin & Color Set
Drunk Elephant Come C About Me Holiday Kit
Ole Henriksen 12 Days of Ole Glow Advent Calendar
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Bold Lip
Glam Glow Let It Glow! Volcasmic Set
Dyson Blown A-Ouai Set
Pinrose Style Kit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday BeautyBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHolidaySephoraMakeupHairSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Fresh
Sugar Lip Beauty Box
from Sephora
$72$45
Beautyblender
Blenders For All Seasons
from Sephora
$80$65
Sephora
House of Lashes® x Lash Story Pro Edition
from Sephora
$195$150
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Soko to Tokyo
from Sephora
$130$40
Too Faced
Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
from Sephora
$336$58
Tarte
tarteTM Starters Skin & Color Set
from Sephora
$75$34
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Come C About MeTM
from Sephora
$108$88
Ole Henriksen
Olehenriksen 12 Days of OLE GlowTM Skincare Advent Calendar
from Sephora
$108$69
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Bold Lip
from Sephora
$78$28
Glamglow
Let it Glow! VOLCASMICTM Set
from Sephora
$119$49
Dyson
Blown-A-Ouai Set
from Sephora
$490$399
Sephora
Pinrose Style Kit
from Sephora
$68$47
Shop More
Dyson Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
from Sephora
$399
Dyson
Ships 8/30 Supersonic Hair Dryer w/ Case & 3 Attachments
from QVC
$399
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$399
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer with 3 Attachments & Case
from QVC
$399
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
from Nordstrom
$399
Fresh Lip Products SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy
from Nordstrom
$36
Fresh
Women's Sugar Lip Advanced Therapy
from Barneys New York
$26
Fresh
Women's Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy
from Barneys New York
$36
M·A·C
MAC Lipstick Frost - Fresh Moroccan (brick red w/ gold pearl)
from Ulta
$17.50
M·A·C
MAC Lipstick Lustre - Fresh Brew (creamed coffee)
from Ulta
$17.50
Sephora Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick
from Sephora
$21
Benefit Cosmetics
Watt's Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter
from Sephora
$30
Sephora
Natasha Denona Magic Primer Anti-Shine Flawless Face Base
from Sephora
$55
Sephora
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
from Sephora
$20
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Poured Crème Highlighter
from Sephora
$38
Beautyblender Skincare Tools AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty Tips
12 Ways You're Using Your Beautyblender Totally Wrong
by Jessica Cruel
Makeup
10 Latina-Owned Beauty Brands You Want to Get Your Hands On ASAP
by Vivian Nunez
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts For Everyone on Your Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Beauty Video
How to Hide Dark Circles, Rosacea, and Dull Skin ASAP
by Kirbie Johnson
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Art
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece
by Kelsey Garcia
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore: "I Want to Be the Rock That Floats"
by Anna Monette Roberts
Gift Guide
37 Fairidescent Products For Girls With Shiny, Rainbow, Sparkle Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
Gifts For Every Woman on Your List — All Under $20!
by Lisette Mejia
Tarte Beauty Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
Over 40 Gifts For Women Who Love Workouts More Than Anything Else
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday Fitness
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Fitness and Health
by Susi May
Sephora Lip Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
25 Active Beauty Picks For Fitness Enthusiasts
by Kristin Granero
Mother's Day
50 Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Have Her Feeling Like a Queen
by Celia Fernandez
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
Makeup
Finally! The Red Lipstick Shade That's Just Right For You
by Alessandra Foresto
Dyson Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
katwalksf
beautyandwhit
corrimcfadden
sheiladytiu
Fresh Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thecheekybeen
simple.style.gal
thebluehydrangeas
brynbradsher
Sephora Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
angoodhue
storybookbeauty
thehouseofsequins
styleassisted
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds