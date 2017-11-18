12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection

As far as holiday presents go, when in doubt, give a beauty gift set. Anyone from your office Secret Santa to that distant aunt you see once a year at Christmas would be delighted to get one. With samples of multiple products in each pack, they're bound to discover something they love.

Avoid any last-minute panic shopping by getting started right now — Sephora is already stocked with countless holiday offerings from your favorite brands. We sifted through all of them and discovered the best of the batch, right ahead.