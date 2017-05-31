Here's How to Get Your Hands on Brand New Products at Sephora Before Everyone Else

 Skip Nav
If you're a member of the Sephora VIB Rouge Program (meaning you spend at least $1000 a year at the beauty mecca), you're about to get really pumped. If you RSVP by May 31 through your email, you can participate in the VIB Rouge Fall Preview Event on June 3, between 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Once inside your local Sephora, you'll be able to shop Fall's brand new beauty launches as well as get complimentary mini-makeovers while you enjoy light snacks and drinks. If you spend over $35, you'll even get a free makeup bag.

Beauty junkies aren't going to want to miss the first chance to shop the array of highly-anticipated products like the Too Faced Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection ($45), the Drunk Elephant Beste Jelly Cleanser ($34) or the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Highlighting Eyeshadow Palette Volume 3 ($36).

We're totally envious of those lucky enough to shop this event, so if you're a VIB Rouge, make sure to RSVP to your email right away!

